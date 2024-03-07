Those seeking to dislodge our govt will not be spared: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday warned that those who try to dislodge his government would not be spared as it was a democratically-elected government working for the people’s welfare.

He also said he had sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s help during his visit to the state this week for the state’s progress as part of his responsibility as a chief minister and that he would fight against Modi if the Centre fails to provide funds.

“(If) anyone tries to touch (dislodge the government), our Palamuru (Mahabubnagar) children would be like fire and human bombs…will see if anyone is spared,” he said, addressing a Congress rally at Mahabubnagar today evening.

“You may be thinking of doing ‘tamasha’. We will rip apart if anyone looks at this government with an evil intention,” he said.

In an apparent reference to BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said he had come from the remote Nallamala forest region and brought the former out of the ‘Pragati Bhavan’ (Rao’s camp office-cum-official residence) in Hyderabad.

He took strong exception to talk that his government would be dislodged from power.

If Prime Minister Modi and Rao can remain in power for 10 years after being elected to office, is it fair to talk about destabilizing our government which is democratically elected, he asked.

Referring to the criticism against him for submitting a memorandum to PM Modi on issues concerning the state, he said he did so as part of his responsibility and that it was their culture to respect a guest.

He also highlighted the poll ‘guarantees’ of Congress being implemented by his government including free travel for women in state-run buses and free power up to 200 units.