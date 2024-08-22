Telangana: BRS protests against Congress govt over pending loans of farmers

Hyderabad: The leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Thursday, August 22, protested against the Congress government over its farm loan waiver scheme, across various parts of Telangana, alleging that despite the final phase being rolled out, loans of several farmers had not been waived.

Former BRS minister Earaballi Dayakar Rao visited banks with the farmers whose loans had not been waived off in Wardhannapet, Rayaparthi and Thorrur mandals, and enquired about the reasons for the delay.

Ex-BRS minister Satyavati Rathore also participated in the protests along with farmers in Mahabubabad while ex-chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar participated in the dharna at Hanumakonda.

Several protests were organised by the BRS leaders at their party centres in various constituencies.

The Telangana government initiated the rollout of the final phase of the Telangana farmers’ loan waiver for outstanding amounts between Rs 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh on Thursday, August 15.

Rs 5,644 crore were deposited into the loan accounts of 4,46,832 lakh farmers at the public meeting held at Wyra last Thursday. Revanth Reddy said that Congress was the only government which created a record by allocating Rs 31,000 crore for waiving off farm loans of 32.50 lakh farmers in the state.

However, it is pertinent to note that as of Thursday, August 15, the Congress government has spent Rs 17,934 crore for the Telangana farmers loan waiver. The money has been deposited in the banks of 22,37,848 farmers.

Congress’ farm loan waiver in three phases so far

Loan amount Date No of loan accounts Total loan amount waived off Up to Rs 1 lakh July 18 11,50,193 Rs 6,034 crore Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh July 30 6,40,823 Rs 6,190 crore Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh August 15 4,46,832 Rs 5,644 crore Grand total Till August 15 22,37,848 Rs 17,934 crore

Telangana minister Uttam Kumar Reddy in a press conference had assured the farmers whose loans were yet to be waived that once issues with the documents are overcome, the money would be transferred into their accounts.

The delay in the waiver for a few farmers despite the launch of the third phase was due to various reasons pertaining to Aadhar cards, passbook details, loan accounts or errors in the details given by the bankers, and those with loans exceeding Rs 2 lakh.

However, Uttam Kumar Reddy fell short of giving a timeline for waiving off the loans of these erroneous cases and assured that their loans will be waived of the very moment their proper documentation was submitted.