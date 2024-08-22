Telangana: BRS protests against Congress govt over pending loans of farmers

However, it is pertinent to note that as of Thursday, August 15, the Congress government spent only Rs 17,934 crore for the Telangana farmers loan waiver against the promised Rs 31,000 crore.

BRS leaders protests against Congress govt over pending loans of farmers
Hyderabad: The leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Thursday, August 22, protested against the Congress government over its farm loan waiver scheme, across various parts of Telangana, alleging that despite the final phase being rolled out, loans of several farmers had not been waived.

Former BRS minister Earaballi Dayakar Rao visited banks with the farmers whose loans had not been waived off in Wardhannapet, Rayaparthi and Thorrur mandals, and enquired about the reasons for the delay.

Ex-BRS minister Satyavati Rathore also participated in the protests along with farmers in Mahabubabad while ex-chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar participated in the dharna at Hanumakonda.

Several protests were organised by the BRS leaders at their party centres in various constituencies.

The Telangana government initiated the rollout of the final phase of the Telangana farmers’ loan waiver for outstanding amounts between Rs 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh on Thursday, August 15.

Rs 5,644 crore were deposited into the loan accounts of 4,46,832 lakh farmers at the public meeting held at Wyra last Thursday. Revanth Reddy said that Congress was the only government which created a record by allocating Rs 31,000 crore for waiving off farm loans of 32.50 lakh farmers in the state.

Congress’ farm loan waiver in three phases so far

Loan amountDateNo of loan accountsTotal loan amount waived off
Up to Rs 1 lakhJuly 1811,50,193Rs 6,034 crore
Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakhJuly 306,40,823Rs 6,190 crore
Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakhAugust 154,46,832Rs 5,644 crore
Grand totalTill August 1522,37,848Rs 17,934 crore

Telangana minister Uttam Kumar Reddy in a press conference had assured the farmers whose loans were yet to be waived that once issues with the documents are overcome, the money would be transferred into their accounts.

The delay in the waiver for a few farmers despite the launch of the third phase was due to various reasons pertaining to Aadhar cards, passbook details, loan accounts or errors in the details given by the bankers, and those with loans exceeding Rs 2 lakh.

However, Uttam Kumar Reddy fell short of giving a timeline for waiving off the loans of these erroneous cases and assured that their loans will be waived of the very moment their proper documentation was submitted.

Category of AccountsNumber of Accounts
Loan accounts with 11 or 13-digit Aadhaar numbers1,20,000
Cases with different names in Aadhaar and loan1,61,000
Accounts with errors in details provided by bankers1,50,000
Accounts with no ration cards4,83,000
Accounts with loans over Rs 2 lakh8,00,000

