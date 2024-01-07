Telangana: BRS questions Congress’ ‘double standards’ on Adani

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) mocked the Congress party for its ‘double standards’ when it came to the subject of its dealings with the Adani Group.

The party said that while Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy recently “embraced and praised Adani,” in the past, he had also demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the findings of the Hindenburg report on the company’s financial transactions.

“Isn’t this a classic case of double standards from the Congress party, @RahulGandhi Ji? Your central party criticizes that the ‘Pradhani’ is working for Adani, while your Telangana party chief and CM embraces and praises Adani. Irony is, the same person demanded a JPC probe into the Adani group a few months ago!” the party said in a post on X.

This comes after Revanth’s recent interaction with Karan Adani, CEO, of Adani Ports and SEZ and the eldest son of Gautam Adani and his team in which, he invited the group to invest in Telangana.

The business group also intends to develop a pumped storage power facility and a wind energy project in the state.

The Chief Minister assured the Adani company delegation that the state government will provide the required amenities, infrastructure, and subsidies to the new industries to promote industrial growth and create more employment opportunities.

The CM said the government is inviting investments from Adani company to set up industries in Telangana.

The Adani Group representatives said that the company will continue the existing projects and seek necessary support from the government to establish new projects.

The Adani Group delegation said that the company is ready to set up industries and create new jobs despite the change of the government in Telangana.

The representatives held talks with the government to set up a data centre along with an aerospace park in the state.

The establishment of new projects and the progress in the ongoing projects were also discussed in the meeting.

