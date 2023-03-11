Telangana: BRS Sarpanch accuses MLA of 'sexual harassment'

Hanmakonda: As Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha launched a hunger strike demanding the introduction of the Women Reservation Bill in the current Budget session of Parliament, a women BRS Sarpanch alleged “intimidation and sexual harassment” by a party MLA and sought urgent intervention from the Chief Minister K CR.

Kurusapally Navya Praveen, a Woman sarpanch, of Jankipuram village, Dharmasagar mandal, Hanamkonda district explained her ordeal at a press conference on Friday.

“A BRS MLA called me. and directed me to fall into line. Otherwise, we will not cooperate. There is also a woman involved in this. It is not my culture to defame a woman and thus I cannot reveal her name,” Praveen told the media.

She recalled that the concerned MLA told them that husbands or any other men should not be present while meeting him.

“While clicking photos, he said, that we should stand very close,” Sarpanch alleged.

“During an event, I was standing a little far. He insulted me in front of everyone asking if I was some statue. He also said why I joined politics. I went away and cried,” Praveen claimed.

“I request CM KCR and KTR not to give tickets to MLA Rajaiah in the coming elections. If he gets a ticket, there will be more atrocities on women”.

Sarpanch woman appealed to CM KCR to keep a look at the people working in his government.

“I am also seeking protection as I am speaking the truth. We are facing threats from them including an MLA, a woman and another person. They will be responsible if any untoward incident happens with my family,” She said.

“Self-respect of a person is the priority. We should first protect our self-respect. Then next comes politics”, Sarpanch woman said.

BRS Sarpanch, Kurusapally Navya Praveen said, “I want to develop my village.

We have achieved upto 90% of development with the cooperation of the Government. However, a few people are creating troubleand not cooperating. They are talking to the officials and stopping various opportunities coming our way. I request all of them even if you do not cooperate, please do not create trouble for us”.

She recalled that a few sarpanches told her that on the occasion of International Women’s day, only a selected few women were invited and most sarpanches were unaware.