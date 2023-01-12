Telangana: BRS social media cell files complaint against Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) social media cell filed a complaint with Banjara Hills police against TPCC chief Revanth Reddy for allegedly abetting people and provoking them to harm chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

During a dharna at Indira Park, the social media convenor of the party, B Dinesh Chowdhary, alleged that Revanth Reddy made a provocative and instigating statement against KCR on Monday.

“We believe such statements are intended to incite a segment of the public to wish and harm the Chief Minister.”These statements might be part of a larger conspiracy to promote enmity against the popular public leader and create social unrest in the state,” stated Dinesh Chowdhary in the complaint.

The police investigation is underway.