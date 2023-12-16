Telangana: KCR now protected under Y-category security cover

During his tenure as Telangana's chief minister, KCR was given Z-plus security. The latest change in security was under his rank as the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly.

16th December 2023
KCR elected BRS Legislature Party leader in Telangana
Former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Former chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao has been provided with Y-category security along with an escort vehicle and 4+4 Personal Security Officers (PSOs) here on Saturday, December 15.

He was discharged the previous day from Yashoda Hospital at Somajiguda after undergoing hip replacement surgery.

KCR’s Banjara Hills residence will also have a sentry post.

The Congress government has decided to withdraw security for former ministers and MLAs who were defeated in the recently concluded Assembly elections. Those who won but do not serve the cabinet have been provided with 2+2 PSOs sans an escort vehicle.

