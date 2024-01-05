Telangana: BRS to protest Congress govt’s call to ‘scrap’ welfare schemes

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Friday, January 5 announced its plans to hold a series of protests across the state against the Congress-led Telangana government’s alleged “ploy to scrap” crucial welfare programmes initiated during its governance in the state.

The party demanded that the state government continue the existing welfare schemes without any eligible beneficiaries missing out on their benefits.

In a teleconference held on Friday, BRS working president K T Rama Rao and former minister T Harish Rao asked party leaders to expose the state government’s ‘conspiracies’ in this direction.

“While Gruha Lakshmi has already been cancelled, schemes such as Dalit Bandhu and sheep distribution are likely to follow suit. As a result, the BRS plans to hold protests in all Assembly constituency headquarters in support of the beneficiaries and to demonstrate opposition to Congress’ choices on welfare program execution,” they said.

The BRS leaders claimed the Congress government is sidelining initiatives purely out of political animosity and malice.

“Congress is betraying weaker sections with this act. The cancellation extends beyond welfare programmes to public utility infrastructure, including roads and buildings, previously approved and funded by the BRS government,” they remarked.

The BRS also demanded immediate delivery of sheep to individuals of the Yadav community who had previously paid the beneficiary contribution stating that the programme offered ‘economic security’ to that community.

They also demanded that the state government promptly release monies to chosen Dalit Bandhu program recipients.