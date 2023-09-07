Telangana BSP chief pays visit to home guard who set himself ablaze

Hyderabad: Bahujan Samaj Party Telangana president and former IPS officer, R S Praveen Kumar visited the Apollo DRDO Hospital and met family members of home guard Ravinder who set himself ablaze at Goshamahal Home Guard Commandant Office on Tuesday evening.

Praveen Kumar after meeting the family said that he was ‘pained’ after coming to see the plight of the home guards working in Telangana.

“Around 25,000 home guards are working in Telangana and rendered service for 25 to 30 years. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao failed to resolve the pending issues of home guards. He is using the welfare amount of home guards for some other purpose and cheating the uniformed men,” he said.

He suggested the state government absorb them into the police department. “The home guards work very hard every day and night. The police department should absorb them and provide induction training,” he demanded.

Chikoti Praveen alias Casino Praveen also visited the hospital on Wednesday and met the family. He also met the home guards who are on protest demanding that the government regularize their services as they did with the contract lecturers and RTC employees.

He donated Rs. 1 lakh to the family of the home guard for his medical expenses.