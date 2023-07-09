Telangana BSP chief R S Praveen Kumar to contest from Sirpur

Hyderabad: Telangana Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) RS Praveen Kumar announced on Saturday that he will run in the next Assembly elections from the Sirpur constituency in the Kumurambheem-Asifabad region.

The retired IPS officer made the statement at an event in Kagaznagar.

“Contractors and looters, backed by the local MLA and his followers, rule the roost in the Sirpur region,” he said on the occasion.

Targetting Sirpur BRS MLA Koneru Konappa, the BSP leader said: “The Kagaznagar (Sirpur) Paper Mill management is colluding with the MLA and cheating the employees. The management pays higher wages to personnel from neighboring states while providing poor wages to local employees.”

In reference to the Andhavelli bridge, he stated that the bills are being paid, but no work is being done. “The Andhavelli bridge collapsed even before the work began,” he explained.

He further said that the state administration is ignoring the people of Sirpur. “In this area, notified and government lands are being encroached upon. The advantages of government initiatives, like 2BHK housing and Dalit Bandhu, are not given to residents in this region,” he alleged.