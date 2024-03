Hyderabad: Telangana Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) unit chief RS Praveen Kumar paid a visit to former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) at his residence in Nandi Nagar on Tuesday, March 5.

The BRS in a press release called it a “courtesy call.”

BRS senior leaders T Harish Rao, Balka Suman, and others were present at the meeting.

Kumar was accompanied by several other BSP leaders.