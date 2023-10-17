Telangana BSP vows smartphones, washing machines for women workers

Hyderabad: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has promised free smartphones and washing machines for women workers and farmers in Telangana.

The party, which released its manifesto for next month’s assembly elections on Tuesday, also promised free driving training for women workers. It has also assured 10 lakh jobs for youth in next five years. Fifty per cent of these jobs will be provided to women.

The party promises one acre of land for every landless family. The land title will be issued in the name of women.

The houseless will be allotted 550 square yards house sites. The government will also provide Rs 6 lakh for construction of houses.

BSP state president R.S. Praveen Kumar, who released the manifesto titled ‘Bahujan Bharosa’, promised 33 per cent reservation for women in the state Cabinet. The party also promised student leaders as shadow ministers.

Before releasing the manifesto, the BSP leader garlanded the photo of Pravalika, who died by suicide last week reportedly over postponement of job recruitment exams.

The BSP also assured Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops and subsidy for farmers affected by natural calamities. It also promised to scrap Dharani portal, the land record management system introduced by the KCR government.

If voted to power, BSP will establish one international school in every mandal. Every year, 100 students from each mandal will be provided overseas education.

Praveen Kumar said workers in both rural and urban areas will be provided assured employment for 150 days every year with minimum daily wages of Rs 350. They will also be provided free transport and health insurance.

The BSP also promises Rs 15 lakh health insurance for every family. Every year Rs 25,000 crore will be spent on nutrition and health budget.

The party, if voted to power, will also set up a board for the welfare of Gulf migrant workers with Rs 5,000 crore.

It assured that the services of ASHA and Anganwadi workers will be regularised.

BSP has already announced that it will contest the next month’s assembly elections on its own. It released its first list of 20 candidates early this month.

Praveen Kumar, a retired IPS officer, will be contesting from Sirpur constituency.