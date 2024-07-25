Telangana Budget: Rs 50K cr proposed for SC/ST development fund

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government, on Thursday, proposed allocation of Rs 33,124 core for Scheduled Castes Special Development Fund and Rs 17,056 crores for Scheduled Tribes Special Development Fund for the FY 2024-25 under state budget 2024.

One of the key announcement under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Special Development Fund is the proposal to set up regional integrated residential schools. These schools would replace the system of different government-run Gurukulas for different communities in a region. Students from different categories would be brought to a single campus spreading 20 acres. Rs 2,000 crore has been proposed for this program.

The government aims to provide international quality facilities and education to students through the proposed integrated residential schools program. The program aims to improve friendship and cooperation between different communities while providing equal standard of education to all.