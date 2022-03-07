Telangana budget session: 3 BJP MLAs suspended, Congress stages walkout

BJP MLAs T Raja Singh, M Raghunandan Rao, and Eatala Rajender were suspended during the hearing of the state budget in the legislative assembly.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 7th March 2022 2:04 pm IST
MLA's T Raja Singh, M Raghunandan Rao, and Eatala Rajender suspended from the state assembly. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs have been suspended from the Telangana Assembly for the rest of the session.

MLA’s T Raja Singh, M Raghunandan Rao, and Eatala Rajender were suspended for allegedly obstructing the assembly sessions while the finance minister T Harish Rao presented his annual state budget speech.

The state minister for animal husbandry, fisheries, and cinematography Talasani Srinivas Reddy moved the motion to suspend the three members till the end of the budget session.

Congress leaders stage a walkout

Telangana Congress MLAs staged a walkout on Monday during the state assembly session alleging that the speaker was running the house unilaterally and disrespecting its members. They alleged that they weren’t given an opportunity to raise the Point of Order and violated the spirit of the Constitution.

