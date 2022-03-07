Telangana budget session: 3 BJP MLAs suspended, Congress stages walkout

Hyderabad: Three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs have been suspended from the Telangana Assembly for the rest of the session.

MLA’s T Raja Singh, M Raghunandan Rao, and Eatala Rajender were suspended for allegedly obstructing the assembly sessions while the finance minister T Harish Rao presented his annual state budget speech.

The state minister for animal husbandry, fisheries, and cinematography Talasani Srinivas Reddy moved the motion to suspend the three members till the end of the budget session.

JUST IN| Three BJP MLAs – T Raja Singh, M. Raghunandan Rao and Etela Rajender – suspended from the Assembly for rest of the session. @ravireddy69 — The Hindu-Hyderabad (@THHyderabad) March 7, 2022

Congress leaders stage a walkout

Telangana Congress MLAs staged a walkout on Monday during the state assembly session alleging that the speaker was running the house unilaterally and disrespecting its members. They alleged that they weren’t given an opportunity to raise the Point of Order and violated the spirit of the Constitution.