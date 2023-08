Hyderabad: A school bus carrying at least 30 students overturned while picking up students from Bodlada village of Danthalapalli Mandal in Mahabubabad on Wednesday.

Many students suffered minor injuries in the accident.

It is suspected that the overspeeding of the vehicle by the driver was the reason behind the incident.

The police have shifted the injured to a nearby hospital while an investigation into the matter is underway.