Telangana: Bus overturns in Bibinagar, several injured

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Updated: 29th June 2023 2:32 pm IST
(Representative image)

Hyderabad: Numerous passengers were injured after a private bus overturned in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district’s Bibinagar mandal on Thursday.

The incident occurred near the Gudur Toll Plaza.

The bus was on a journey from Bangalore to Warangal via Hyderabad, according to the police. It turned turtle in the middle of an attempt to overtake another vehicle.

Around 20 passengers were in the bus at the time of the incident. Locals from the spot, pulled out passengers by breaking its glass windows, after which, the injured were shifted to a local hospital.

