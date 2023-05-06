Telangana: Buses arranged for TSPSC candidates to reach exam centres

Candidates can contact the communication centres at Koti (9959226160) and Rathifile (9959226154) bus stops for any help or information.

Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to roll out buses from various locations for the easy convenience of candidates taking the TSPSC and Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) exams scheduled to take place on May 8 and 9.

The exams are held for the post of Assistant Engineer in various engineering departments. It will take place in two parts: from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

Bus stops will be monitored for hassle-free boarding and alighting of buses. A help desk with a supervisor has been arranged to guide candidates to their examination centres.

Candidates can contact the communication centres at Koti (9959226160) and Rathifile (9959226154) bus stops for any help or information.

