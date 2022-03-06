Telangana: Cabbies frustrated with outsiders taking over business

Hyderabad: Cab drivers across Telangana are agitated about cabs from neighbouring states taking over the business after the restrictions were lifted following COVID-19 induced lockdown.

The Telangana Cab Drivers Joint Action Committee (JAC) recently submitted a representation to the Hyderabad Traffic police regarding the issue. The association alleged that over 500 cabs from other states are currently functional in Telangana.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Founder and State President of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) and Chairman of the JAC, Shaik Salauddin said, “We have submitted a representation to the traffic police along with a list of demands to help us recover the losses due to the two years of the pandemic.”

The committee put up 12 demands along with issues faced by the cab drivers in the state. One of the most striking issues highlighted by the committee is that cabs from the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are being hired by cab service companies such as Ola and Uber.

The TGPWU also put up a tweet regarding the issue and said, “1. Hello @Uber_India and @Olacabs Karnataka and Maharashtra vehicles plying for daily commute in Hyderabad. @TSRTAIndia @CPHydCity @AddlCPTrHyd @HYDTP Please take action against the illegal business practices of @Uber_India and @Olacabs“

The committee further alleged that a few cab drivers have been hired by these companies in violation of the hiring norms.