Telangana cabinate meeting rescheduled on October 26

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated Telangana state cabinet meeting has been rescheduled to Saturday, October 26 at 4:00 pm, as announced by chief secretary Shanta Kumari. It was originally scheduled for October 23 at the Secretariat.

Several critical issues impacting the state’s governance and public welfare are expected to be addressed during this meeting.

Musi Project

One of the key topics for discussion is the Musi Project, which focuses on water management and river restoration efforts.

Dharani Portal

The agenda also includes the Dharani portal, the state’s online land registration system designed to streamline land transactions.

Health and Ration Cards

Additionally, the state cabinet will discuss the distribution and management of health and ration cards. These cards are crucial for ensuring citizens have access to healthcare services and essential food supplies, so the decisions made will significantly impact public welfare.

Overall, the state cabinet is poised to make important decisions on these matters, aiming to enhance governance and improve public welfare systems.