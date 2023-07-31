Telangana cabinet announces major plans, includes metro rail expansion

Hyderabad: The state cabinet on Monday, July 31, made a series of significant decisions, including the Rs 60,000 crore for expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail and merging of TSRTC with the government.

Hyderabad metro rail Phase-III expansion

The Telangana State Cabinet has approved a massive plan to improve transport infrastructure in Hyderabad with an estimated cost of Rs. 60,000 crore. This includes the expansion of a double-decker metro rail between Jubilee Bus stand and Tumukunta, as well as Patny and Kandlakoya to a total of 400 km, with a target completion timeframe of three to five years.

Phase-III Part A

1) BHEL-Patancheruvu-Isnapur Corridor

2) L.B.Nagar – Hayatnagar – Peddamberpet Corridor

3) Shamshabad Junction Metro station – Kothur – Shadnagar Corridor

4) Uppal – Ghatkesar – Bibinagar Corridor

5) Shamshabad Airport – Tukkuguda ORR – Maheswaram X road – Kandukur Corridor

6) Tarnaka – ECIL Elevated Metro

Phase-III Part B

ORR Metro Corridor: Entire stretch of ORR

Phase-III Part C

Elevated 2-Level Corridors: An elevated two-level corridor (one that will be exclusively for metro rail) at the following routes

a) JBS to Tumkunta

b) Paradise junction to Kandlakoya via Kompally

Minister KTR expressed confidence in obtaining Central Government’s assistance for the proposed Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion.

The new metro corridors

ORR Metro (alongside the ORR)

JBS to Thumkunta

Patny to Kandlakoya

Isnapur to Miyapur

Miyapur to Lakdikapul

LB Nagar to Pedda Amberpet

Uppal to Bibinagar

Tarnaka to ECIL X Roads

Airport to Kandukur (Pharma City)

To Shadnagar via Shamshabad (Airport Metro)

TSRTC merges with govt

Another significant decision was the merger of TSRTC with the state government. With this decision, TSRTC workers will be called government employees. The move is set to benefit 46,000 TSRTC employees.

New IAF airport at Warangal

The Hakimpet airport, which is currently under the Indian Air Force will be converted into a hybrid model, thus making it accessible to the public as well. The state cabinet has approved 233 acres of land for a new IAF airport which will be constructed in Warangal district.

Eight new medical colleges

Eight new medical colleges will be established, making Telangana the only Indian state to have a medical college in every district. The government has also approved the establishment of Telangana Institute of Medical Science and Research (TIMS) hospitals in Hyderabad. NIMS will be expanded with a budget of Rs 1800 crore and a bed capacity of 2000.

Rains

The state government has directed the finance department to release immediate assistance of Rs 500 crore to carry out immediate repairs to roads, tanks and others damaged due to the recent heavy rains.

More than 40 people lost their lives in the recent rains. The government has decided to extend ex-gratia to their kin after collecting their details.

District Collectors have been asked to submit reports on the damage caused by the rains to agricultural fields.

Other announcements

Beedi workers will be provided with pensions, ensuring support for this workforce.

A new orphan policy will be introduced in order to help children who have lost their parents. These children will be called ‘Children of the State’.

Three bills, which were rejected by the Telangana Governor, will be reintroduced in the Assembly session scheduled to take place on August 3.

The state government has decided to nominate the scheduled tribe Erukala community’s K Satyanaranana and Prof Dasoju Srravan, a backward community leader, as MLC candidates under the Governor’s quota.