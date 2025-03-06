Telangana cabinet approves draft SC Categorisation Bill

Hyderabad: Telangana cabinet has approved the draft SC Categorisation Bill which will be tabled in the assembly. The decision was taken after the cabinet meeting which was held on Thursday, March 6.

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy has reportedly directed the officials to ensure that the Bill was fool-proof and didn’t end up in legal disputes.

Apart from this Bill, discussion on introducing the BC reservations Bill in the assembly was also being discussed, the decision on which was yet to be announced.

Apart from these, discussion on how to counter Andhra Pradesh’s moves on the sharing of river waters was also being discussed, according to sources.

(More details will be added).