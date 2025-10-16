Telangana cabinet decides to repeal 2 child restriction to contest local body polls

Hyderabad: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has announced that the Telangana cabinet has decided to remove the two-children restriction for the candidates contesting the local body elections, which was there in the past.

The state cabinet meeting was held at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Thursday, October 16.

Speaking with the media after the cabinet meeting, Reddy said that the cabinet will review the Supreme Court’s order passed on Thursday, October 16, dismissing the special leave petition (SLP) filed by the state government to vacate the stay given by the Telangana High Court on conducting the local body elections with 42 percent reservations for the Backward Classes (BC).

He said the next steps will be taken on that issue during the next cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on October 23.

He said that a committee of high-level officials with the chief secretary as its chairman has been formed, to study the queries raised by the Centre with regard to the Metro Rail Phase 2 (A and B) for which an estimated Rs 35,000 to 36,000 crore were needed.

He said the committee which also comprises MA&UD secretary and the Law secretary , will have primary discussions and study the financial viabilities of the proposed project, after which a detailed report will be submitted to the cabinet mobilisation sub-committee headed by the deputy chief minister, after which clearance will be given.

Also noting that 1.48 lakh tonne paddy production has ben estimated for the present Kharif marketing season, he said more than 80 lakh tonne will be procured. In addition to the Minimum Support Price (MSP), he said that Rs 500 per quintal will be given as bonus for the fine grain variety.

The cabinet has also approved tree new colleges of agriculture in Huzurnagar, Kodangal and Nizamabad with modern infrastructure and amenities.

An allocation of an additional 7 acres of land to the National University of Law (NALSAR) in Shameerpet, and raising the local student admissions quota from the present 25 percent to 50 percent has also been approved by the cabinet.

He said the cabinet has approved the calling of tenders for R&B roads for a distance of 5,566 km in the state to be laid for an estimated Rs 10,547 crore in Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). These roads include those connecting mandal headquarters to district headquarters, and routes to tourist places and other places of interest, and also extension of two-lane to four-lane and widening 3.5 m roads to 6 m.

The cabinet has also approved the 75 km long Mannanur-Srisailam elevated corridor being jointly built by the state government and the Centre, for Rs 7500 crore.

The cabinet has approved performing land acquisition for the Krishna-Vikarabad broad-gauge railway-line for Rs 437 crore, to acquire 845 hectares of land.

The state cabinet has also decided to allocate land for 7-8 sectors in the state.

In view of the 2 years celebrations of Praja Palana on December 9, a cabinet sub-committee has been constituted.