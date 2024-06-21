Telangana cabinet decides to waive off Rs 31,000-crore crop loans

Hyderabad: Telangana state cabinet has taken the decision to waive-off all the crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh that were taken between December 12, 2018 and December 9, 2023, during the cabinet meeting that was held at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Friday afternoon.

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who chaired the cabinet meeting, said that the total estimated funds required to waive-off all the crop loans was coming to Rs 31,000 crore.

Revanth said that all the cabinet members have approved the eligibility criteria and other regulations for waiving-off crop loans, which would be issued in a government order soon.

He pointed-out that while the previous BRS government had waived-off Rs 16,000 crore in its first term, and Rs 12,000 crore in its second term as part of its crop loan waiver assurance, Congress government was waiving-off all the crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh at one go, by bearing the total burden of Rs 31,000 crore.

He also said that a cabinet sub-committee chaired by Deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, chairman of TPCC manifesto committee D Sridhar Babu and Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy as members has been constituted to work out the modalities with regard to the eligibility of beneficiaries and other aspects of Rythu Bharosa crop input financial assistance scheme. This sub-committee will be submitting its report by July 15, and that report will be tabled in the assembly during the coming budget sessions.

Revanth also announced that in order to give credible information to the media and to prevent flow of false information, the State government has decided to make two ministers namely Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and IT & Industries minister D Sridhar Babu as the points of contact for media, to get any information.

“They will be always accessible to the media. They will be briefing the media on any government’s decisions from now onwards. Only the information given by them is official,” he stressed.