Telangana cabinet expansion likely before Assembly’s winter session

Hyderabad: The winter session of the Telangana Assembly is expected to commence on December 9, with preparations underway for the possible expansion of the state cabinet before the session begins. According to official sources, the expansion process is likely to be completed by December 7, pending final approval from the Congress party’s high command.

Currently, Telangana’s cabinet comprises 12 ministers, including Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, leaving room for six additional members. The proposed expansion aims to fill these positions before the government completes one year in office. Reports suggest that consultations between the government and top party leaders are actively taking place to finalize the list of new ministers.

The Assembly Secretariat is expected to issue a notification regarding the commencement of both the Assembly and Council sessions following the Speaker’s decision. During the session, key topics on the agenda include discussions on the Telangana Regional Ring Road project, amendments to revenue department laws, HYDRAA powers, and the revival of the Musi River.

The session is also expected to witness heated debates, with the opposition likely to raise concerns over issues such as land acquisition and the Musi Riverfront Development Project.

Regarding the cabinet expansion, sources indicate that progress will accelerate after the results of the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The final decision on the cabinet expansion will follow consultations with the party’s high command.

This strategic move comes as the government prepares to address significant legislative and developmental challenges in the upcoming session.