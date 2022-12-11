Telangana cabinet gives nod to fill 7029 government jobs

Hyderabad: Telangana State cabinet headed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday gave nod to fill 7029 jobs in various government departments.

As per the details, the recruitment will be done to fill the jobs in the police department, roads and buildings department, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions in Telangana.

The cabinet also approved the establishment of new police stations, new circles, and new divisions to further improve law and order, and strengthen the police system in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda commissionerates.

Job notifications for TSPSC Group 2, 3, 4

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is likely to issue job notifications to fill up Group 2, 3, and 4 vacancies in December.

After receiving the finance department’s approval for the recruitment, the commission is gearing up for issuing the notification for 726 Group 2, 1,373 Group 3, and 9,168 Group 4 vacancies.

In order to speed up the process of recruitment and issue notifications, the commission is holding meetings with officials of various government departments.

So far, the finance department has accorded permission to TSPSC to conduct recruitment for 61,804 vacancies.

TSPSC group 4 job vacancies

The list of group 4 job vacancies identified by the government to be filled up by TSPSC is as follows