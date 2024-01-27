Telangana cabinet has no minorities, first time post-1953: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao targetted the Congress-led state government for lack of representation to minorities in the state cabinet.

He claimed that the grand old party led by Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy is acting ‘vengeful’ against minorities as they “supported” the BRS in the recently held Assembly elections.

The former minister made these remarks during his address to party workers of the BRS minority wing in Telangana Bhavan on Saturday, January 27.

“Post 1953, this is the first time that minorities didn’t find a place in the state cabinet,” he said.

He alleged that the Congress used the minority ‘sentiment’ before the polls but handed over the role of government advisor to senior leader Mohammad Shabbir Ali once it got to power.

“This is disrespecting minorities. The Congress is competing with the BJP in obstructing their political representation,” he added.

He also targetted the chief minister for his roots in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological force behind the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

KTR also reiterated his ‘fevicol bond’ remark to allege a behind-the-doors poll equation between the Congress and the BJP.