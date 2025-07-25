Telangana cabinet meeting postponed to July 28

Hyderabad: The Telangana cabinet meeting has been postponed to July 28 at 2:00 pm. It was originally scheduled to take place on July 25.

The meeting has been postponed as five Telangana ministers are currently in New Delhi. Three of these five ministers, Ponnam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha and Vakiti Srihari, are reportedly in Delhi to attend the All India Congress Committee (AICC) OBC meeting.

The ministers went to Delhi on the instructions of the Congress high command regarding this meeting.

Also Read Min Sridhar Babu woos UAE industrialists to invest in Telangana

The other two key ministers, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, are also in the national capital.