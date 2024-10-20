Telangana cabinet meeting postponed to October 26

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet meeting originally scheduled for October 23 has been postponed to Saturday, October 26.

This decision was made due to the ongoing visit of ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar in Seoul, South Korea, where they are inspecting the development along the Han River.

The ministers departed for this important trip on Saturday and are expected to return to Hyderabad on October 25.

The rescheduled cabinet meeting will focus on discussions regarding a new draft bill related to the Record of Rights (RoR) Act.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy decided to delay the meeting, emphasizing that it would not be appropriate to discuss such a significant bill without the presence of the Revenue Minister.

The upcoming meeting is set to take place at Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat at 4:00 PM on October 26.

Key topics on the agenda include the Musi Project, which aims to rejuvenate the river, and the potential replacement of the current Dharani portal with the Bhumata Portal to streamline land transactions.

Additionally, there will be discussions on the issuance of new ration and health cards, which are essential for ensuring that citizens have access to food and healthcare services.