Telangana cabinet ratifies sanction of 6,500 posts in TSPF, courts

Hyderabad: The Telangana cabinet on Sunday ratified a sanction of 1,203 posts in the Telangana Special Protection Force (TSPF) and courts.

The TSPF is responsible for the security of the Telangana Assembly, secretariat and other state establishments. The cabinet also cleared the path for recruitment of women into the force for the first time, sanctioning 12 women Sub Inspector posts and 70 women constable posts.

The newly sanctioned SPF constable posts comprise 730 posts at the Telangana High Court and other district courts, 277 constable posts in the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TSGenco), and 114 constable posts at the Begumpet Airport. Further, the posts of one DIG and an additional commandant were also sanctioned by the Cabinet, which met on December 10.

The cabinet also ratified the sanction of another 4,600 posts in various courts in the state. 25 more posts were approved for recruitment at the Industrial Training Institute of Kukunoorpally in Medak district.