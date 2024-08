Hyderabad: The Telangana government has formed a cabinet sub-committee to examine and recommend the eligibility criteria and modalities for the issue of new ration cards and health cards in the state on Thursday, August 8.

Civil supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has been appointed the chairman of the committee, with health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha and revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy being its members.