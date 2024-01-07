Telangana cabinet to meet tomorrow for important decisions

Hyderabad: The Telangana cabinet, led by chief minister Revanth Reddy, is scheduled to be meet on Monday, January 7, at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat.

This meeting, a month after the Congress government was formed in Telangana, is anticipated to discuss the agenda for the implementation of the six guarantees and a review of the state’s governance so far.

The cabinet is also likely to address several other issues. With Lok Sabha elections approaching and the election code to soon come into effect, the cabinet is expected to expedite the appointment process for MLC posts, chairpersons of various corporations, and the chairman of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).