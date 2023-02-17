Telangana: Car tyre bursts and leaves four traveling injured

Hyderabad: Four people suffer injuries after a car tyre burst and hit a lorry, near Narketpally on Friday.

Locals rescued the injured people who were stuck in the car after it collided with a lorry. All four, reportedly suffered minor injuries.

The four people were traveling in a car from Hyderabad to Vijayawada when the car tyre suddenly burst and the driver lost control of the car.

Reacting to the accident on Twitter, netizens expressed concern over the lack of robust safety mechanisms in cars.