Telangana: Car tyre bursts and leaves four traveling injured

The four were traveling in a car from Hyderabad to Vijayawada when the car tyre suddenly burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle. 

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 17th February 2023 10:10 pm IST
(Representative image)

Hyderabad: Four people suffer injuries after a car tyre burst and hit a lorry, near Narketpally on Friday. 

Locals rescued the injured people who were stuck in the car after it collided with a lorry. All four, reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Reacting to the accident on Twitter, netizens expressed concern over the lack of robust safety mechanisms in cars. 

Reacting to the accident on Twitter, netizens expressed concern over the lack of robust safety mechanisms in cars.

