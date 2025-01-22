Telangana: Case booked against BJP MP Eatala for slapping realtor

Hyderabad: A case has been booked against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender for allegedly attacking a person at Pocharam in Gharkesar on Tuesday.

A complaint was lodged by Gyara Upender, resident of Narapally, who was beaten up by the MP and his men.

The case is booked under sections 126(2),115(2), 352, 351(2) r/w 189(2), r/w 191(2) of the BNS Act against the MP Eatala Rajender, Y Sudarshan Reddy, Siva Reddy, Basavaraju and Zuber Akram.

In his complaint, Upender alleged that Eatala Rajender and 30 people attacked him while he was on security duty at Ekashila Nagar in Pocharam municipality, Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Also Read Hyderabad: Eatala Rajender demands CM to protect lands of Ekasila Nagar victims

Rajender confronted a real estate broker after allegations surfaced that the he had illegally occupied land belonging to impoverished locals in the Pocharam area.

On January 21, Eatala slapped a real estate broker for allegedly trying to grab the land measuring 149 acres bought mostly by the lower-rung government employees from rural areas.

Eatala demanded chief minister Revanth Reddy to order a comprehensive inquiry into the land grabbing attempts and justice for the victims who have been fighting to protect their lands for the past couple of decades.