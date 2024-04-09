Telangana: Cash, liquor, freebies valued at Rs 71cr seized

Elections for 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state are scheduled on May 13.

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 9th April 2024 7:24 am IST
Hyderabad: The pre-election seizure of cash, gold, liquor and freebies in Telangana has reached Rs 71.73 crore, an official said.

The enforcement agencies have seized cash, precious metal, liquor and other items across the state since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect last month.

During the previous week, they seized cash, liquor, gold and freebies worth Rs 25.67 crore.

According to the office of the chief electoral officer, the police, the Income Tax department and the Enforcement Directorate have so far seized cash of Rs 29.31 crore.

During the previous week that ended April 7, they seized Rs 12.35 crore in cash.

The enforcement agencies have so far seized 3.62 lakh litres of liquor valued at Rs 9.54 crore.

Of this, liquor valued at Rs 6.2 crore was seized during the previous week.

Officials said drugs/ narcotics valued at Rs 15.49 crore have so far been seized in the state.

The value of gold, silver, ornaments seized so far is Rs 10.33 crore.

The authorities have also seized freebies like laptops, cookers, sarees meant for inducement of voters.

Their total value of Rs 7.04 crore.

