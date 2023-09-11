Telangana: ‘Casino organiser’ Chikoti Praveen to join BJP

Hyderabad: Casino organiser Chikoti Praveen will officially join the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Tuesday in presence of several leaders including Union minister and State BJP president G Kishan Reddy, highly placed sourced have informed.

Praveen has planned a massive rally from Hanuman temple at Karmanghat to BJP Telangana office at Nampally. He also appealed to all BJP workers to join the rally, in which a huge crowd is expected to participate.

Also Read Casino organiser Chikoti Praveen is ‘absconding’, say Hyderabad Police

In recent pictures going viral on social media, Praveen is seen greeting several national leaders of the saffron party, including Bandi Sanjay, who was recently elevated to the post of national general secretary.

Praveen was also booked by the Gajwel police in July for taking out a rally in violation of prohibitory orders when there was communal tension in the area. He took out a rally to pay tribute to Maratha ruler Shivaji after a man had allegedly defiled his statue.

Notably, Praveen was caught in Thailand during a raid on a casino along with several others. He was later deported to India. Praveen later clarified that he had just gone to the hotel on an invitation, and he was not aware of the gambling there.

Chatrinaka police in Hyderabad booked him during Bonalu for employing security guards with illegal weapons. Shortly after the case was filed, he obtained bail from the court in the case.

Recently, Praveen extended a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the family of home guard Ravinder, who immolated himself over the pending salary.