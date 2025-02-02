Telangana caste census: Assembly, Council to convene on Feb 4

The opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is also likely to question the findings.

Updated: 2nd February 2025 9:58 pm IST
Telangana government to convene special assembly session on February 7 to approve caste census.
Hyderabad: The third meeting of the Telangana Assembly’s fourth session will be held here on February 4. A letter by the Secretary to the State Legislature to that effected was sent to the chief secretary and other offices notifying the same. The session is being held likely to discuss the findings of the Congress government’s caste census, the numbers of which were released.

The findings of the Telangana caste census reveal an astonishing 46.25 percent (1,64,09,179 people) of the state’s population belongs to the Backward Class. On February 4, a session of the Telangana Legislative Council will also be held as well.

The caste census also showed that the Muslim population in Telangana accounted for 44,57,012 people are from the minority community constituting 12.56 percent of the total population. Among them, 35,76,588 belong to the Backward Class (BC) amounting to 10.08 percent while 2.48 percent are Other Castes (OC) with 8,80,424 individuals.

The Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste (SEEEPC) survey released by state civil supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday, February 2 covered 96.9 households in Telangana and surveyed 3,54,77,554 individuals, the government said.

While the Telangana government released the data, it is likely to lead to demands from the BC community for more representation in terms of reservation in local body polls, which are yet to be held. The opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is also likely to question the findings. It may be remembered the earlier BRS government also held the Kutumba Samagraha Survey after it came to power in 2014.

