Telangana caste census: District-wise data to be made public

Hyderabad: Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that the district-wise data of various castes and sub-castes from the Telangana caste census survey report will be released in the public domain in a day or two, sans individual personal data.

Speaking with media in Hyderabad on Wednesday, February 5, he said that the Telangana planning board will provide a detailed overview of the comprehensive socio-economic, political, education, and employment survey process to all MLAs and MLCs and clear any doubts they may have.

The minister stressed the importance of removing the communication gap between the administration and the people’s representatives on the caste census survey.

He also mentioned the government would engage with several caste associations in the state for their support on the Telangana caste census. “Based on the caste survey report, various welfare schemes will be devised and implemented by the government,” minister Uttam Kumar said.

In comparison between the 2024 Telangana caste census and the 2014 Samagra Kutumba Survey (SKS) which was conducted by the previous BRS government, he said the latter was not an official document which was not in the public domain.

Telangana caste census survey says 56.25 percent is Backward Class

The findings of the Telangana caste survey revealed an astonishing 56.25 percent (1,99,85,767 people) of the state’s population belongs to the Backward Class.

The Telangana caste survey covered 96.9 households across the state and surveyed 3,54,77,554 individuals.

According to the survey, the Scheduled Castes (SCs) comprise 17.43 percent (61,84,319) and Scheduled Tribes of 10.45 per cent (37,05,929) of Telangana’s population.

Moreover, the caste survey revealed that 44,57,012 belonged to the Muslim community in Telangana, constituting 12.56 percent of the total population. Among them, 35,76,588 belong to the Backward Class (BC), amounting to 10.08 percent, while 2.48 percent are Other Castes (OC), with 8,80,424 individuals.