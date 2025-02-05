Telangana govt to consider probe into 2014 Rs 100 cr household survey

Hyderabad: Advisor to the Government of Telangana for SC, ST, OBC and minorities welfare, Mohammed Ali Shabbir has requested a CB-CID inquiry into alleged irregularities in the 2014 Intensive Household Survey (IHS). He claimed that the survey conducted was false and misleading information regarding population figures for various castes, including SCs, STs, and BCs.

The survey also known as ‘Samagra Kutumba Survey’ was conducted under the previous BRS government on August 19, 2014, with over 4 lakh government employees deployed for data collection, was intended to create a reliable database of Telangana households.

However, Shabbir in his letter to Telangana chief minister, Revanth Reddy pointed out multiple issues with the survey’s execution. He noted that the survey was conducted on a voluntary basis, bypassing legal scrutiny, as several writ petitions related to privacy issues were still pending.

According to Shabbir, the data collection covered various aspects including personal identification, financial records, and health details, and included sensitive government-issued documents like Aadhaar, ration cards, and bank information. Despite claims of surveying 1.03 crore households, the survey’s official findings were never released or presented to the state Assembly. He claims that only vague and unverifiable figures were leaked to the media, distorting the true population percentages of communities.

Shabbir also questioned the Rs 100 crore public funds spent on the survey, alleging possible financial misappropriation. He further expressed concerns about sensitive citizen data being potentially sold to private companies, leading to a breach of privacy and public trust.

In his letter, Shabbir requested that Telangana CM to order a CB-CID inquiry to investigate the alleged misuse of public funds and the mishandling of citizens personal data. He also urged the government to determine which private entities, if any, were privy to this sensitive information.



