Telangana: Cath labs to come up at Mahbubnagar, Siddipet govt hospitals

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is expanding the number of Cath labs (cardiac catheterization laboratory) in tertiary teaching hospitals not only in Hyderabad but throughout the state, as part of its efforts to improve emergency cardiology care for needy patients.

Cath labs have been launched at Osmania General Hospital, Gandhi Hospital, and government general hospitals in Vikarabad, Adilabad, and Khammam, over a short span of time and the state government plans to initiate similar facilities in Mahabubnagar and Siddipet in the coming days.

“Government hospitals are being modernized to match corporate hospitals in terms of their medical infrastructure. To make sure that low-income patients may access high-quality medical treatment, the Telangana government spends Rs. 11,440 crores yearly,” said Telangana health minister, T Harish Rao on Monday at the opening of an imaging facility at the Medicover Cancer Institute in Hitech City.

This comes in addition to the five new medical colleges, currently being established, bringing the total number of government medical colleges in Telangana to 17.

The health minister promised that the state government would not put off paying the outstanding medical costs of private hospitals covered by the health insurance program. He also urged hospitals to accept more treatments under Aarogyasri Health Insurance.

“For diseases like cancer, where the cost of treatment is anticipated to be high, we have a responsibility to provide quality health care services to impoverished patients,” he stated.