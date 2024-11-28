Telangana: CCLA issues guidelines on disposal of pending Dharani applications

Hyderabad: The chief commissioner of land administration (CCLA) has issued guidelines and procedures for the disposal of pending applications on the Dharani Portal, based on the recommendations of the Dharani Committee. These guidelines are to be followed by additional collectors and revenue development officers (RDOs).

In a circular issued by Navin Mittal, CCLA, on Tuesday, November 26, the additional collector has been designated as the final authority for approving applications related to mutation, pattadar passbook cases in courts, issuance of pattadar passbooks where the name is listed as ‘house/house site,’ and passbook data corrections.

The MRO will verify applicants and forward the applications to the RDO by uploading the order. After scrutiny by the RDO, the additional collector may approve or reject the application based on the recommendations from the MRO/RDO. In the case of rejection, the additional collector must provide a valid reason.

The RDO has been made the final authority for approving applications related to succession, including assigned lands (without pattadar passbooks), pending non-agricultural land conversion (NALA), and the digital signing of survey numbers.

Collectors have been instructed to prioritise this task and ensure that these instructions are strictly followed for the timely disposal of applications.