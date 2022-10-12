Telangana: CCTV cameras network launched at Keesara

Hyderabad: 116 closed-circuit cameras were installed in Keesara by the Rachakonda police with assistance from the Nagaram Municipal Council and ICOMM Limited Company, Nagaram.

At a ceremony on Wednesday, Ch. Malla Reddy, Telangana minister of labour and employment, officially inaugarated the cameras. He stated that the Rachakonda Commissionerate has a lakh surveillance cameras installed, giving residents round-the-clock security.

Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, the police commissioner for Rachakonda, claimed that the surveillance cameras have contributed to a decline in crime and the discovery of incidents of hit-and-run car accidents, kidnappings, and chain snatching among other crimes.