Telangana celebrates every time a girl child is born: KTR

Hyderabad: Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that every family in Telangana celebrates when a girl child is born especially because of the current pro-women policies of the state government.

During the International Women’s day celebrations at Patancheru, KTR said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s two ideas for the women and girl-children of the state were to provide them with education and means for financial stability. He went on to list the schemes for the benefit of women launched by the TRS government like the Kalyana Lakshmi/Shaadi Mubarak and the Aarogya Lakshmi scheme.

He said that for women entrepreneurs, We-hub has been established in the city- something no other state in the country has seen. “For women from around the state, regardless of whether they’re from a village or city, women get support from the government if they want to start a business,” he said. He credited the ideas of increasing the percentage of minority women going to school from 18% to 42% to the 973 gurukul schools constructed by the current government and also to the access to tap water that relieved them from walking many kilometers for water for improving the quality of life for women.

The state budget recently revealed a host of new benefits for women, from salary hikes for Anganwadi workers to, the distribution of KCR kits, which contain financial aid and beneficial items for a new mother. 100 crore rupees have also been earmarked for a new all-woman university in Telangana in an attempt to promote women’s education under the ‘mana ooru mana badi’ scheme.