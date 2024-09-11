Telangana: Central team to visit flood affected areas

Hyderabad: A six-member team constituted by the Centre will visit the flood-affected areas in Telangana. The team will be headed by a joint secretary in the Ministry of home affairs Colonel Kirti Pratap Singh.

The panel will be in Telangana on Thursday and Friday to assess the flood damage. The team will visit Khammam and Mahabubabad districts. According to the protocol, states submit a complete flood damage report before the arrival of the central team.

The Telangana government on Monday, September 9 announced financial assistance of Rs 16,500 for each family affected by the recent floods, in addition to providing Indiramma houses for those who lost their homes.

The government will also compensate farmers with Rs 10,000 per acre for crops damaged by the floods and has committed to purchasing any grain that has been soaked by rain.

During a review meeting, Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy stated that the relief funds would be directly transferred to the accounts of property owners. Initially, chief minister A Revanth Reddy had proposed Rs 10,000 per household, but this amount was increased to Rs 16,500 after assessing the extent of the damage.

The minister said the disbursement of funds began on the same day as the announcement (Monday).

Special counters will be established at the nearest police stations to issue duplicate certificates, including revenue documents and educational certificates, that were lost in the floods, he informed.

Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy conducted a review meeting with officials from various departments, such as revenue, municipal, panchayat raj, irrigation, housing, education, roads, and buildings.