Telangana: Centre allocates Rs 5658 cr for 39 National Highway projects

Hyderabad: The central government has allocated Rs 5,658 crore for the development of 39 national highways in Telangana for the financial year 2025-26. This allocation was announced through budget documents released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

Key allocations include Rs 145 crore for the modernization of the LB Nagar-Malkapuram section, Rs 124 crore for the modernization of NH 930P Veligonda-Torrur section, and Rs 156 crore for extending NH 161B to the Karnataka border.

Additionally, Rs 161 crore has been allocated for expanding the NH 167N Mahabubnagar-Chincholi section, Rs 155 crore for expanding the NH 161BB Bodhan-Basar-Bhainsa section, and Rs 129 crore for expanding the NH 765D Medak-Siddipet section.

Other allocations include Rs 199 crore for expanding the NH 167K Kalwakurthy-Kollapur section, Rs 212 crore for expanding the NH 167N Mahabubnagar-Chincholi section, and Rs 129 crore for expanding the Medak-Ellareddy section.

The NH 765D Ellareddy-Rudrur section will receive Rs 154 crore for expansion, while Rs 140 crore has been allocated for expanding the NH 365A Khammam Kuravi section.

Furthermore, Rs 160 crore will be used for expanding the NH 353B Adilabad-Bela section.

Additional projects include the construction of a hybrid cable suspension bridge over the Krishna River on NH 167K, which has been allocated Rs 106 crore.

The NH 930P Gouraelli-Veligonda section will receive Rs 171 crore for modernization. A 7.950 km six-lane elevated corridor on NH 163 between Hyderabad and Bhupalapatanam will be constructed with an allocation of Rs 269 crore to reduce congestion.

The Miryalaguda-Kodad section on NH 167 will receive Rs 314 crore for modernization. Lastly, Rs 384 crore has been allocated for six-laning a section of NH 65 from Sangareddy Cross Road to Madinaguda as part of the Hyderabad-Pune highway.



