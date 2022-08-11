Telangana: Centre failed to distribute national flags, says Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said that the union government was not in the state to distribute enough national flags to the citizens in the country.

The Minister made the remarks while addressing the crowd after officially opening a Freedom Park on Ranganayka Sagar bund in Siddipet District on Wednesday. He said that the Centre had failed to provide the national flags during the 75th-anniversary celebrations of independence.

Rao said that because of the centre’s failure to distribute flags, union minister G Kishan Reddy had advised citizens to adopt paper-based national flags rather than those made of fabric.

Celebrating 75 years of Independence as part of #SwatantraBharathaVajrotsavalu by Telangana government, took part in door-to-door distribution of national flags🇮🇳 at Mulugu village of Siddipet dist. #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/fN9rWJA93a — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@trsharish) August 9, 2022

He said that the Telangana administration has manufactured 1.2 crore national flags, which they had been distributing all throughout the country, taking inspiration from the “Make in India” slogan.

The Minister spoke about the part Mahatma Gandhi played in the freedom fight and remarked that some organisations in the nation supported Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Gandhi, and that they frequently spoke against the founding father.

Rao asserted that the Center had failed to take any action against such organisations and demanded harsh action against them. He noted that it was time to expel these organisations from the nation.