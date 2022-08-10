Telangana gears up for fortnight-long I-day celebrations

Hyderabad: Telangana government is gearing up for a fortnight of independence day celebrations as part of the ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu.’ Under the program, district authorities were instructed to hold rallies, mass singing and sports meets.

In a video conference, state chief secretary Somesh Kumar spoke to district collectors, commissioners/ superintendents of police, DEOs and municipal officials and directed them to create an action plan for all the activities to be held in the coming weeks.

According to the chief secretary, 2.2 lakh school children saw the movie “Gandhi” today, which was shown in over 500 theatres across the state.

The police department and district administration will organise mass singing of the national anthem on August 16.

Similarly, from the 11th to the 18th, a Freedom Cup sports meet will be held in every Gram Panchayat, Mandal, Municipality, and district headquarters across the state, with steps taken to ensure maximum participation of youth and all sections of the public.

Rallies by the NCC, NSS, scouts and guides, and employees and students will be held appropriately on the 13th of this month. Freedom Run sports events will be held on August 11, with active participation from the police and other departments from all mandals and urban local bodies.

Police, revenue, and local body officials, along with public representatives, were directed to mobilise the public and ensure their participation. The events will include participation from all schools, Anganwadi centres, and colleges.