Telangana CEO announces preparations for 3 MLC seat polls in Council

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Telangana, C Sudharshan Reddy, on Tuesday, September 24, announced that preparations for biennial elections to two teachers and one graduate MLC posts in the Legislative Council.

The terms of two teachers and one graduate MLC seats from Telangana will end on March 29, 2025. In a video conference with District Election Officers (DEOs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), the Telangana CEO outlined the steps needed for conducting the elections to fill regular vacancies in the state Legislative Council.

The three Legislative Council members whose terms are ending represent the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ constituency, Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers’ constituency, and the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ constituency.

Sudarshan Reddy emphasized that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has mandated the preparation of fresh electoral rolls for the Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies, with November 1, 2024, as the qualifying date.

The eletoral rolls will be prepared following the comprehensive guidelines issued by the ECI in its circular dated 5th September 2016, he said in a press release. The CEO also said that House to House verification has to be completed the end of September this year.

Schedule for the MLC elections:

Final publication of Electoral Rolls: 30.12.2024

Issue of public notice: 30.09.2024.

First re-publication of notice in Newspapers: 16.10.2024.

Second re-publication of notice in Newspapers: 25.10.2024

Last date of receipt of applications in Form 18 or 19: 06.11.2024.

Period for the preparation of manuscripts and printing of draft electoral rolls: 20.11.2024.

Draft publication of Electoral Rolls: 23.11.2024

Period for filing of claims and objections: 23.11.2024 to 09.12.2024.

Date by which the claims and objections shall be disposed of and supplements be prepared and printed: 25.12.2024