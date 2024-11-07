Telangana CEO engages political parties in electoral roll update

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C. Sudharshan Reddy held a meeting on Wednesday with representatives from various political parties to discuss the 2025 Special Summary Revision (SSR) of the Electoral Roll. The meeting focused on the current status of the Electoral Roll and efforts to ensure accuracy and inclusivity ahead of upcoming elections.

CEO informed attendees that the integrated Draft Electoral Roll was published on October 29, 2024, and that it remains open for corrections until November 28, 2024. He encouraged political party representatives to submit suggestions that could help improve the accuracy and completeness of the voter list.

Political parties attending the meeting included the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M)

The CEO highlighted efforts to include marginalized groups such as the Third Gender, Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) in the electoral rolls, aiming for a more inclusive representation.

To assist the public with voter verification and updates, special campaign days have been scheduled for November 9 and 10. On these days, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be stationed at polling booths to help voters submit Form-8 applications for corrections or updates.

The claims and objections period, which runs from October 29 to November 28, 2024, provides citizens with an opportunity to apply for inclusion, make corrections, or raise objections. Applications can be submitted either online, through the Voter Helpline App or voters.eci.gov.in, or offline via BLOs and other designated officials.

In addition, CEO Reddy announced a new electoral roll preparation specifically for Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies. He also provided an update on the number of forms received, processed, and pending as of November 5, 2024.

The CEO’s office urged all eligible citizens to participate in the SSR-2025 process, highlighting the importance of exercising their democratic right to vote.