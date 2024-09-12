Telangana CEO seeks political parties’ support for voter enrollment

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Sudharshan Reddy, called on political parties to support the ongoing voter enrollment drive in the state. During a meeting on Wednesday, the CEO urged party representatives to help speed up the process of registering new voters.

The meeting, held at the CEO’s office, was attended by 11 representatives from various registered political parties. The discussion focused on the progress of the voter enrollment drive, which aims to ensure that all eligible voters are included in the electoral rolls.

CEO highlighted the critical role of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in the campaign. These officers are going door-to-door to help first-time voters, especially those turning 18 by January 1, 2025, to register. In addition to registering new voters, BLOs are also responsible for updating and correcting existing voter details, redistributing voters across polling booths, and improving overall voter registration in the state.

The CEO also pointed out that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has simplified the voter registration process by introducing a QR code system. This allows eligible voters to scan the code, making the process quick, easy, and hassle-free.

During the meeting, political party representatives provided useful suggestions and stressed the need for greater involvement of party members in the voter enrollment efforts.