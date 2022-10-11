Telangana: Changes predicted in Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, announcement soon

Hyderabad: As Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi is in Chitradurga, Karnataka, and is expected to enter Telangana by October 23, sources said that there can be a possibility of a change of route.

Earlier, a team of Special Protection Group (SPG) officials, the agency in charge of Rahul Gandhi’s security, visited Hyderabad and other districts involved in the route to review the security arrangements.

According to reports, SPG officials have recommended a route change involving Hyderabad, especially in the old city area. The earlier route which was to cover 359km will now cover 375kms.

A joint meeting of SPG and Congress leaders approved a few route changes. The announcement will be made in the next two days.

Speaking to The News Minute (TNM), the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Telangana and MP Manickam Tagore said, “The Telangana unit has made changes to the initial plan and suggested that the Bharat Jodo Yatra pass through Hyderabad city. The dates are being worked out as there are a couple of factors to be considered before the dates are finalised. Deepavali falls in between the Telangana yatra and hence there will be a halt in the yatra. Also, it has already been decided that on November 4 the yatra will enter Maharashtra. So, these factors have to be taken into consideration before fixing the dates.”

According to sources, the yatra will head towards Shamshabad through Shadnagar from Makhtal in the Mahbubnagar district.

From Shamshabad, the yatra will head towards Aramghar, Charminar, Afzalgunj, Mozamjahi Market, and Gandhi Bhavan, also covering Nampally, Punjagutta, Ameerpet, Kukatpally, Miyapur and Patancheru before entering Muthangi.

From Muthangi it will head towards Sangareddy crossroad, Jogi Pets, Shankarampet, and then Madnoor (a village in Nizamabad district).

As the yatra will run parallel to the Munugode bye-election, sources in the party said that Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief (TPCC) Revanth Reddy will juggle between participating in the yatra and taking care of the by-poll.

Senior Congress leaders MP Uttam Kumar Reddy and Shabbir Ali are likely to be made in charge of the yatra.

Moreover, Congress is planning a public meeting on October 31, the death anniversary of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

After Telangana, Gandhi is scheduled to enter Maharashtra in November.