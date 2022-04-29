Telangana: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar reviews Haritha Haram, Dalit Bandhu

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar IAS on Friday held a video conference with district collectors from BRKR Bhavan to assess the execution of Telangana Ku Haritha Haram, Dalit Bandhu, and Paddy Procurement in the state, as directed by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

During the conference, the chief secretary said that the government has fixed a target of Rs 19.5 crore plantation for this year. He stated that the Haritha Haram programme has resulted in a 6.8% increase in greenery and forest cover in the state as a result of its successful execution.

He directed officials to develop a particular action plan for afforestation in districts where the green cover is less than 10%. While the state currently has 19,400 Palle Prakruthi Vanams in operation, he has instructed the collectors to ensure that the Palle Prakruthi Vanams in the remaining villages are completed as soon as possible. “In each Mandal, four Brihat Palle Prakruthi Vanams should be set up,” he said.

Somesh Kumar underlined the need to prepare an action plan for taking up massive plantations near irrigation tanks and river beds, in accordance with the instructions of the chief minister. Further, he asked the collectors to ensure Inch by inch plantation in every urban area of the state.

On Dalit Bandhu, the chief secretary directed the collectors to immediately ground all the units in every constituency and mandals. Referring to Paddy Procurement, he said that seven crore gunny bags are already available, while another 4.5 crores are expected soon. He directed the collectors to ensure that farmer meeting are organised at all Rythu Vedikas to create awareness on growing alternative crops. He also directed that the Rythu Vedikas be made functional and the AEOs should operate from Rythu Vedikas.

Special Chief Secretary Forest Shanti Kumari, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R M Dobriyal, Special Chief Secretary MA&UD Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary Finance K Ramakrishna Rao, Special Chief Secretary Irrigation Rajat Kumar, OSD to the chief minister M Priyanka Verghese and other officials attended the meeting.